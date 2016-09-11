Oscar "Harold" Duncan, Jr.

ROGERSVILLE - Oscar "Harold" Duncan, Jr., age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following an extended illness. Calling hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Duncan family.