Marga Lee Lisenby Williams

KINGSPORT - Marga Lee Lisenby Williams, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2016 at Asbury Place at Kingsport following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Richard Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Gunnings Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Williams family.