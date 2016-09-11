Gerald Lee Sexton

COEBURN, VA - Gerald Lee Sexton, 51, passed away Friday, September 9, 2016. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 13, 2016 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at the Sexton Cemetery High Knob Section Coeburn, Virginia by the Local VFW Members and the Virginia National Guard. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.