Bud Shipley

FALL BRANCH - Roy Linville “Bud” Shipley, Jr., 74, of Fall Branch, TN, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2016 at his home, due to an apparent heart attack. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Vic Wallace officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 425 Emory Church Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Bud Shipley.