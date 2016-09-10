William Guy Justis Jr.

BULLS GAP - William Guy Justis, Jr. age 90, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2016, at the Hawkins County Hospital. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday September 12, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, with a Masonic service to follow. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, with Pastor James Brooks, Rev. Bill Hughes, and Rev. James Roberts officiating. The graveside service will follow in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Dylan Justis, Kent Everhart, Todd Everhart, Randy Gass, Tyler Ricker, Mike Solomon, Daffin Anderson, and John Ellenburg. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.