Wanda Sue Martin Ely

APPALACHIA, VA - Wanda Sue Martin Ely, 44, passed way Friday, Sept. 9,2016, at her residence. The family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2016, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, West, Big Stone Gap, VA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service will be conducted by Brother Troy Wells at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Final arrangements will be private.