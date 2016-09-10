Ronald G. Carpenter

Services for Ronald G. Carpenter 57 will be conducted from the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home, TN on Monday September 12, 2016 at 2:30pm. The family will receive friends Sunday September 11, 2016 at the Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Chapel from 3:00pm -4:00pm Online condolences may be sent to the family at carpenter@clarkfc.com Professional service and care of Mr. Ronald G. Carpenter and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971