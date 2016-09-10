Nila Michelle Hall

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nila Michelle Hall, 21, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2016, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Dryden, VA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel, 618 Wood Avenue, W, Big Stone Gap, VA. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2016, with Steve Maddox officiating, at the American Legion Cemetery, Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to travel to the cemetery in procession at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Cincinnati Penguins Exhibit by calling Sally Alspaugh at 513-487-3342 in memory of Nila Hall. Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family of Nila Michelle Hall. You may go online to view obituaries at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.