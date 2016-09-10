Lewis E. Waddle Jr.

KINGSPORT - Lewis E. Waddle Jr., age 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Holston Manor in Kingsport, Tennessee. A memorial service is scheduled at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, Tennessee, at 3:00 pm on Tuesday September 13, 2016. A reception will follow at East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.