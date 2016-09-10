Johnny D. Jones

ALPHARETTA, GA - Johnny D. Jones, 73, of Alpharetta, GA, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Gwinnett Medical Center suddenly. The family will also receive friends from 11am -2 pm Monday, September 12, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, TN. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2pm, Monday, September 12, 2016 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Matt Dibler officiating. A Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. The care of Johnny D. Jones and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.