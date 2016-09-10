Edith Christaline Basham

KINGSPORT - Edith Christaline “Kiki” Basham, 93, entered into eternal rest during the morning hours of Thursday (September 8, 2016). The family will receive friends on Monday (September 12, 2016) from 9 to 10 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Committal services will be held Monday (September 12, 2016) at 10:00 a.m. in the Christus Garden at East Lawn Memorial Park with Chaplain Tom Edward officiating. Special music will be provided by her loving nephew, Andrew Meeks and niece Donna Bates. Online condolences may be made to the Basham family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Basham family.