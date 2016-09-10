Calvin C. Caldwell

KINGSPORT - Calvin C. Caldwell, 83, of Kingsport, went to sleep in the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2016 at his residence following a period of declining health. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on August 29, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Leighton Roberts and Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. The burial followed at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Brian Bledsoe, Don Davis, Wilbur Ketron, Donnie Knapp, Ray Knapp and Justin Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers are Alfred Bishop and Jon Bledsoe. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.