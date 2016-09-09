Vivian White

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Vivian Novella (McConnell) White, 75, Nickelsville, VA passed away peacefully on September 7, 2016 at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA, surrounded by her husband and children. The family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September11, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White and Pastor Fred White. Greg and Becky White will provide the music. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the White family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Vivian Novella White.