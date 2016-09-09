Ruby Louise Compton

WEBER CITY, VA - Our precious Ruby Louise Compton, 92, Weber City, VA graduated from this life to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 07, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her son, Gerald and Barbara Compton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Richard Dice officiating. Her son will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service. The family would like to thank the staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center and Hospice for their wonder care of Ruby. An online guest register is available for the Compton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Louise Compton.