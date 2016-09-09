Opal Stanley Stallard

DANDRIDGE - Opal Stanley Stallard, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. A celebration of Opal Stallard’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Jim Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanley Family Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1423 West Morris Blvd Suite C, Morristown, TN 37813. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.