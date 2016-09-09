Larry Grant Whitehead

Larry Grant Whitehead, 70, Gray, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at his residence. A graveside service for Mr. Whitehead will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Sunday September 11, 2016 with Pastor Clinton Andrews officiating. Friends and family are serving as pallbearers. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Whitehead family.