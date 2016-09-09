Johnny D. Jones

ALPHARETTA, GA - Johnny D. Jones, 73, of Alpharetta, GA, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Gwinnett Medical Center suddenly. The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2016 from 4 pm - 9 pm at Tom Wages Funeral Services, 120 Scenic Hwy S., Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 11am -2 pm September 12, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, TN. A Funeral Service will follow Monday, September 12, 2016 at 2 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Matt Dibler officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Johnny's friends and square dance community. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, TN, is honored to serve the family of Johnny D. Jones.