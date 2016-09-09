Helen “Faye” Crain

CHURCH HILL - Helen "Faye" Crain, age 65, of Church Hill, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, September 8, 2016. Services will be private but family and friends may call upon the family or visit at the home of her mother, Lucille Cavin, located at 436 Christian's Bend Rd. Church Hill, TN 37642, on Sunday, September 11, 2016 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.