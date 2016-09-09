Dan Edward Williamson

Dan Edward Williamson, 67, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 07, 2016 from results of a lengthy illness. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Septemer 11, 2016 at Bethany Baptist Church (Morelock Street) at 1:30 PM. A military service will be held at a later time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family. Please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com if you wish to leave a message of condolence or to send flowers to the family.