Charlotte Starnes Phillips

CUMMING, GA - Charlotte Starnes Phillips of Cumming, formerly of Decatur, Georgia and Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on September 8, 2016. The family will receive visitors on September 11, 2016 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Charlotte’s life beginning at 4 p.m., the Rev. Michael O’Neal, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Special Olympics of Georgia, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Georgia Relay for Life. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.