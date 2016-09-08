Ronnie Bledsoe

KINGSPORT - Ronnie Carson Bledsoe, 63, Kingsport, TN went to be with his Heavenly Father unexpectedly at his home, Monday, September 5, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Billy Wayne Arrington officiating. Mickey and Nikki Summey will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Salling-Grizzle Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and Friends, Brad Housewright, Robert Price, Michael Price, Jonathan Price, Carl Lady, Bob Frasier Josh Bledsoe, and Christopher Bledsoe will serve as pallbearers. His uncles, Bill and Buford Salling, Rick Pendleton, Jim Riddle, Chuck Starnes, and Danny Blevins will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Bledsoe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ronnie Carson Bledsoe.