Ron Triplett

CLINTWOOD, VA - Ron Triplett, age, 59 passed away to his eternal home, Monday, September 6th at his home in Clintwood surrounded by his loved ones. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 10th from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Clintwood Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 PM with Pastors Bill Kendrick and Lynn Vanover officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com. Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.