Mary Lou Childress

KINGSPORT - Mary Lou Childress, 101, entered into the Heavenly Kingdom during the early morning hours of Thursday (September 8, 2016) with her family by her side. The family will receive friends on Sunday (September 11, 2016) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel of East Lawn with Pastor Robert Burlingham officiating. Committal services will be held Sunday (September 11, 2016) at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.