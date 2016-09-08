Jean Bright

KINGSPORT - Jean Bright, 86, followed her husband into their heavenly home on Monday September 5, 2016 at her home, surrounded by her daughter, Vickie, friends and family members. The family will receive friends from 4 – 6:30 pm on Friday, September 9, 2016 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Avenue, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 pm in the church with Rev. Carl Strickler, officiating. Eulogy will be by Matt Godsey. Music will be provided by the Carroll Hurd. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone street, Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bright family.