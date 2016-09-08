Alvie P. Bright

KINGSPORT - Alvie P. Bright, 88 of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Saturday September 3, 2016 at his home, surrounded by his daughter Vickie, wife Jean and family members. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6:30 pm on Friday, September 9, 2016 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Avenue, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 pm in the church with Rev. Carl Strickler, officiating. Eulogy will be by Matt Godsey. Music will be provided by Carroll Hurd. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605. You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bright family.