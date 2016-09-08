A.J. “Porky” Morgan

KINGSPORT - A.J. “Porky” Morgan, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday (September 6, 2016). A.J. was born on August 29, 1927 in Jonesborough, TN to the late Bert & Mary (Dixon) Morgan. The family will receive friends on Saturday (September 10, 2016) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel of East Lawn. Committal services will be held Saturday (September 10, 2016) at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military rites will be provided by American Legion posts 3/265. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Morgan, Damon McCann, Harley Howard, and Cody Howard. Online condolences may be made to the Morgan family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Morgan family.