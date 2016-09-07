William Blain Hunsucker

WISE, VA - William Blain Hunsucker, 81, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 5, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN with his family by his side. Funeral services for William Blain Hunsucker will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 8, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Worley Smith and Rev. Ralph McFarland officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2016 in the Wampler Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.