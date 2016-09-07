Ricky Lee “Country” Sturgill

COEBURN, VA - Ricky Lee “Country” Sturgill, 57, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2016) at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton, VA. The family will receive friends at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap, VA on Thursday (September 8, 2016) from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm is the chapel of the funeral home with Randy Sturgill officiating. Burial will be private. Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to serve the Sturgill Family. You may go on line to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com