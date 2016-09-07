Paul Mike Bobrosky

SALEM, VA./KEOKEE, VA - Paul Mike Bobrosky, 94, passed away on Thursday (September 1, 2016) at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 9)at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, Va. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Collier officiating. Military rites, accorded by the VA National Guard Honors Team and local V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts will be conducted at 11 a.m. (Sept. 10) at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession. Members of the V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the John Fox, Jr. V. F. W. Post #5715, c/o Joe Rasnick, P. O. Box 55, East Stone Gap, VA 24246. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the Bobrosky family.