Norma Lee Frazier

WEBER CITY, VA - Norma Lee Frazier, 83, of Weber City, was called to her Heavenly Home early Tuesday morning (September 6, 2016) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (September 8, 2016) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (September 8, 2016) at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade and Evangelist Travis Stapleton, officiating. Music will be provided by Meade’s Chapel Choir. A graveside service will be conducted 11 am on Friday (September 9, 2016) at Holston View Cemetery with Terry Vicars, Alex Vicars, Phillip Vicars, Larry (Darrell) McConnell, Darrell McConnell, Gary Frazier, Kenneth Mann, and Mike Bright serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. on Friday to go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Frazier family.