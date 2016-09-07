Draxie Mae Wright Short

Draxie Short, daughter of James Webster and Mary Mullins Wright, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-5:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Bethany Regular Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, with Elder Walter Rose and Elder Danny Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be Cody Robbins, Chris Robbins, Dennis Robbins, Lance Huffman, Larry Short and Tony Short. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Lowrance and David Short. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Draxie Mae Wright Short.