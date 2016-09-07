Betty Jean Ray

KINGSPORT - Betty Jean Ray, age 62, of Kingsport and formerly of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A “Home Going Service” will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Donnie Wade, Rev. Lester Lattany and Rev. Roy Charles officiating. Graveside services will follow at Zion’s Hill Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Betty Ray family.