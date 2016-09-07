Betty Eachen

CHURCH HILL - Betty Eachen, 76, of Church Hill, answered her call to be with the Lord on Tuesday Morning, September 6 ,2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Karl Berndt and Rev. Raymond Hammonds officiating. Music will be provided Aaron Tate. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday September 9, 2016 at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Killen, Steve Killen, Danny Davidson, Randall Davidson, Heath Davidson, and Michael Billips. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home and go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting wwws.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Eachen family.