Ann M. Winegar

GATE CITY, VA - Ann Marie Winegar, 75, of Gate City, Va., died at her home Tuesday morning, September 6, 2016. The family will receive friends at Ann's home and visitation will be held at the Colonial Funeral Home (Weber City, Va.) on Friday from 6-8pm. A Memorial Mass will be said at St. Dominic's Catholic Church (Kingsport, TN) on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial at Holsten View Cemetary (Weber City, Va) Pallbearers will be Adam Winegar, Sam Winegar, Erron Hancock, Wayne Winegar, Curtis Winegar, and Alan Winegar.