Alvonia E. "Bess" Culbertson

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Alvonia E. "Bess" Culbertson, age 85, of Nickelsville, VA, born December 17, 1930 passed away on Monday, September 5, 2016 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2016 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jimmy Hawkins and Dr. Todd Cassell officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Culbertson Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA.