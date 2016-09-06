Phyllis Cooper Jackson

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Cooper Jackson, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Asbury Place. The family will receive friends 9:00 - 10:45 am Thursday, September 8, 2016 at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Music will be under the direction of Susan Hoover. A private Family Entombment Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens. Serving as pallbearers, Chuck Phillips, Tom Parham, Eric Jackson, Kirk Jackson, Blake Jackson and Jamie Mabe. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Phyllis’ honor be made to, Samaritan’s Purse, Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to the J. Burch and Dorothy Cooper Scholarship Fund, Carson-Newman University, 1646 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Phyllis Cooper Jackson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.