Mary Lane

KINGSPORT - Mary Alice Davis Lane, 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 – 1:45 pm Thursday, September 8, 2016 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Cobb and Rev. Freeman officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Pallbearers will be Scott Hill, Barry Hill, Eric Dickerson, Kirby Dickerson, Chuck Griffis and Tim Quicksell. Honorary Pallbearers will be nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting www.donatenow.heart.org or the Disabled American Veterans by visiting www.dav.org/Donate. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Lane.