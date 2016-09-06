Mary Faye Blackwell

WISE, VA - Mary Faye Blackwell, 85, passed away on Friday (September 2, 2016) at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, VA. A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon on Thursday (September 8, 2016) at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, Va with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating. Burial will be private in the Isaacs Family Cemetery in Castlewood, VA. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.