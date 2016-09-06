Jimmy Lee Fleming

KINGSPORT - Jimmy Lee Fleming, 83, of Kingsport, died at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center Monday, September 5, 2016, after complications from pneumonia. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6:00 pm at Northeast Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Jay Cline, Minister, officiating. The eulogy will be by Jim Wells and Glen Moody. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:45 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Fleming, Stephen Fleming, Andy Pirtle, Charlie Pirtle, Henry Pirtle and Nick Love. Memorial contributions may be made to Engage Kingsport, c/o Kingsport Carousel, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Jimmy Lee Fleming.