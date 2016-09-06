Jerry T. McAvoy

KINGSPORT - Jerry T. McAvoy, 74, Kingsport, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2016 after many years of illnesses. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with military rites by VFW Post #4933 Washington County DAV. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Jerry T. McAvoy.