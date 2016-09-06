Jasper Martin Kelly

HEATH, OHIO/ DRYDEN, VA - Jasper Martin "JM" Kelly of Heath, Ohio passed away on September 4, 2016 surrounded by his loving wife and children after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Friends may pay their respects to JM and his family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2016 at the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home, 298 Harrell Street, Pennington Gap, VA. The funeral will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 12 noon with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at the Barker Family Cemetery in Keokee, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deep Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Deep Springs Church Drive, Dryden, VA 24243 where JM was an active member his entire life. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.