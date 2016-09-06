Gay Nell Greear

CHURCH HILL - Gay Nell Greear, 78, entered the gates of Heaven, where she was reunited with her beloved husband, Roy on Sunday, September 4, 2016 following a brief illness. Funeral Services for Gay Nell Greear will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Jon Rogers officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2016 in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Greear family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.