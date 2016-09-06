Edith Marie Doane

ROGERSVILLE - Edith Marie Doane, 78 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord Satrurdey September 3, 2016. Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday at Gunnings Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. To post an on-line condolence or for more information please visit easttnfuneral.com or follow us on Facebook. East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the Doane Family.