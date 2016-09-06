Charles Edward Lippse

CHATTANOOGA - Charles Edward Lippse, 82, of Chattanooga, went peacefully from under the stars to his eternal home on Friday, September 2, 2016. The family will receive friends at Tyner Methodist Church in Chattanooga on Thursday, September 8 from 5-7pm. Following a private family committal at First Broad Street in Kingsport, a public memorial service will be held at Munsey United Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN at 1pm on Friday, September 9 with visitation to follow. The Reverend Douglas Grove-DeJarnett will preside over the service. The Reverend Dr. Gordon Goodgame and the Reverend James Bennington will also take part in the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Unity Center (685 Benton Pike NE, Cleveland, TN 37311) or the Society for Biblical Studies (661 Massachusetts Ave. Suite 40, Arlington, MA 02476). Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.