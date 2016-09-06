Bufford C. Mullins

NORTON, VA - Bufford C. Mullins, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2016 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral services for Bufford C. Mullins 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Greg Sergent officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 8, 2016 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will meet at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.