Ms. Dolores A. Singleton

Ms. Dolores A. Singleton departed this life Thursday September 1, 2016 at Holston Manor. Services will be conducted Thursday September 8, 2016 at 12:00pm from the Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Chapel. Pastor Donny Wade officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at singleton@clarkfc.com Professional service and care of Ms. Dolores A. Singleton and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971