Melissa Denise "Missy" Roberts

KINGSPORT - Melissa Denise "Missy" Roberts 52, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and her family on Friday, September 2, 2016 at Cornerstone Village. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport from 1pm to 2pm. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Robert Burlingham officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.