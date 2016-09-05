Judy Kaye Dalton Brooks

Judy Kaye Dalton Brooks, 65, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday night (September 1, 2016) at her residence following a long term illness with cancer. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (September 6, 2016) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence, 424 Carters Valley Road, Lot 3 in Rogersville. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday night (September 6, 2016) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Preacher Jack Morelock, officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (September 7, 2016) at 11 a.m. at Church Hill Memorial Gardens with Walt Graham, Wesley Hook, Joe Sexton, Allen Barrett, Brandon Fields, and Johnny Arnold serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601.