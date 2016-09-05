James E. DeBusk

SURGOINSVILLE - James E. DeBusk, age 39, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2016 in Nashville, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dorvin Bailey and Eulogist Betty Baker officiating. Special music will be provided by The Joyful Sounds. A military graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2016, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the DeBusk family.