Issac Jackson Carter

GATE CITY, VA - Issac Jackson Carter “Jack”,. 81, of Gate City, VA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Eugene Sexton and Rev. George Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Ronnie and Kim Absher. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ervin Family Cemetery in the Manville Community of Scott County, VA. Bill Delfosse, Charlie Collins, Todd Ervin, Michael Ervin, and Mark Frazier will serve as pallbearers. Steve Ervin, Rick Neeley and Greg Ware will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., to go in procession to the cemetery. There is an online guest register for the family of Isaac Jackson Carter at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Issac Jackson Carter “Jack”.